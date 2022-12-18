A group sang Christmas carols on horseback on Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Whispering Falls subdivision in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Carolers on horseback bring cheer to Maple Ridge community

The group of eight toured the Whispering Falls area

Eight carolers took to horseback to bring Christmas cheer to a neighbourhood in Maple Ridge on Sunday.

Caroler Fionna Christensen explained that seven of them were on horseback and the eight followed along cleaning the road behind the animals, as they rode through the Whispering Falls subdivision, an area north east of Websters Corners, on Dec. 11, dressed in red and white, with Santa hats, and rosettes around their horses’ necks.

They sang everything from Silver Bells and We Wish You A Merry Christmas, to, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells, Away In Manger, and Silent Night.

And they also took requests.

“It was really nice this year. We had lots of people come out and people had their chairs at the end of the driveway and were singing. It was a lot of fun,” she said.

The group started caroling on their horses for Christmas in 2020 and asked people to watch from a distance. Last year they cancelled it because too many people were sick.

Christensen had three horses part of the horse convoy this year.

“It is fun.” said Christensen. “We just spread a little Christmas cheer. It’s a group activity. We talk to our neighbours,” she said, adding that they will be doing it again next year.

maple ridge

