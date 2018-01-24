Cosmo the cat received life-saving surgery thanks to Major’s Legacy Fund, a local project that helps out those having trouble affording vet bills.

Cat saved by new Langley vet fund

A local feline is back home after lifesaving surgery.

A legacy fund to aid the pets of low-income Langley residents has provided lifesaving surgery to a local cat named Cosmo.

Jason Young’s pet was adopted from the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS), but around New Year’s, he wasn’t doing so well.

Young has been short of work lately, and couldn’t afford a massive vet bill. But he didn’t want to lose Cosmo if there was anything he could do.

LAPS stepped in, thanks to a new fund that was just set up last year. Major’s Legacy Fund began with a seed of $25,000 donated by Elizabeth Smith.

Her beloved adopted dog Major was picked up by animal control officers in Langley in 2013. Despite a collar and a microchip, the shelter was unable to track down his owner, and he was adopted by Smith, a LAPS volunteer.

After Major died of congestive heart failure in 2017, Smith set up the fund in his memory to help other pet owners, particularly those without financial resources.

The fund will help any pet owner veterinary care that they can’t afford, from low-income working people, to seniors, to the homeless.

Young’s Cosmo was the first recipient.

“Our kitten has a bad urinary blocked infection,” Young wrote on Facebook, “and given my present financial situation, hope was all but lost.

“Langley LAPS has come to our rescue and I want to put out a big thanks to them.”

Cosmo’s illness was very serious, said Jayne Nelson, executive director of Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

“The cat needed immediate surgery, he would have died,” she said.

She said that Young really loved Cosmo, and knew he was in trouble.

Fortunately, he was whisked off to the Brookswood Veterinary Hospital for treatment, with the bill being picked up by Major’s Legacy Fund.

“An update on Cosmo,” Young wrote after the surgery. “Driving me crazy with affection, love and cuddles. My best friend is back to normal.”

A second case being handled by the Legacy Fund is currently underway, helping provide ultrasound tests and blood work for an elderly dog owned by a local senior.

“It feels pretty great to have this fund in place,” Nelson said.

Previous story
Mobile complaint clinic coming to Langley Feb. 9

Just Posted

Information session Monday in Maple Ridge on housing for homeless

B.C. Housing to host second open house in early February.

Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

Owner finds her on the floor, with jaws around its neck

Letter: Pitt Meadows demands fiscal responsibility

Editor, The News: Re: Pitt Meadows fire department’s priority is safety. A… Continue reading

‘Fire at train yard could happen in Pitt Meadows’

Pitt Meadows councillors concerned about rail activity after PoCo fire.

News Views: Whistle-stop

For anyone who doesn’t already know, there was a big fire at… Continue reading

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C. community

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

81-year-old woman dies in ‘serious pedestrian collision’: RCMP

Richmond RCMP are investigating the fatality on No. 1 Road and Tucker Road

BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

UPDATE: Star Delta baseball player, 14, dies in hospital after suffering head injury

Tsawwassen resident Kyle Losse played for Delta Tigers AAA team

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Most Read

  • Cat saved by new Langley vet fund

    A local feline is back home after lifesaving surgery.