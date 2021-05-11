Jack Emberly is the host of a podcast on CEED Pod. (The News files)

CEED Centre in Maple Ridge launches new podcast

Available on CEED Centre website

CEED Pod, a new podcast produced by the CEED Centre Society, is now available on multiple platforms.

The podcast, that has been about three years in the making, has five hosts ranging in age from 14 to 75.

Jack Emberly, columnist for The News, is the host of one the first half of the hour-long new audio podcasts called 100 Year War on Salmon. He shares the spotlight with Amy wood and her segment called Shine Bootcamp.

“My podcast is the first of probably a series of at least five,” said Emberly, in which he will be going through the history of salmon in the Alouette River and Lake since before the dam was built in 1926 to the current date.

Wood, a local entrepreneur is excited to be a part of this new initiative.

“I see the podcast as another way to create space for those who we don’t often hear from while meaningfully engaging the community,” she said.

The two youngest hosts are still in high school.

“While social media has its advantages, it tends to polarize,” said CEED Centre executive director and co-host of CEED Pod, Christian Cowley.

They received help with faculty from the Communications, Art and Technology department at Simon Fraser University, who mentored them in podcasting.

So far the podcast is airing one episode a month. New episodes are released the third Wednesday of each month.

It is available at ceedcentre.com as well as podcast directories like Spotify and Stitcher.

