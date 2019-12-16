Celebrate a traditional Christmas in Maple Ridge

A traditional country Christmas was celebrated by young and old on Sunday at Timberline Ranch.
Timberline Country Christmas included a Christmas tree display and contest, displays explaining the meaning of some of the popular Christmas traditions like mistletoe, Christmas trees and Santa Claus, a bakery where children could decorate Christmas cookies, a wagon ride, petting zoo, a hay maze, pony rides, an ornament making workshop and other activities.
Participants have to register online to attend the event.
Next weekend is the final weekend.
For more information go to timberlinechristmas.ca.
cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
