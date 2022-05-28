Celebrate Arts Council’s 50th anniversary in Maple Ridge

Folk rock group The Paperboys will be performing at 4 p.m. for the anniversary bash. (Björn Friedrich/Special to The News)

Free performances and family fun will be taking place at the ACT Art Galley in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

The Birthday Bash is to celebrate the council’s many years in the community and their work bringing the best of arts programming to Maple Ridge.

On Sunday June 12 there will be free family art projects that the community is invited to take part in.

The Clay Studio on the first floor of the centre is inviting the public to decorate a clay birthday cake while being introduced to the studio and the ACT’s clay technician.

A birthday fireworks collage project will be taking place in the 2D Studio where participants will be able to create their own fireworks-inspired art project to take home with them. They will be able to work with many mixed mediums including oil pastels for a one-of-a-kind project.

The Craft Studio on the second floor will be hosting a birthday art project where families can work together to create a work of art to take home at end of day.

Art projects will be running from 2-3:30 p.m.

In addition there will be some free performances in the theatre.

Trent Arterberry will be blending mime, storytelling, and audience participation into funny child-friendly stories with outrageous characters in a performance called Think Bigg. He will be a racing-car driver, a pilot, a robot, a digital dude, a puppet named Mr. Bigg, and a man trapped in a box.

Think Bigg is interactive with the audience attempting some of his moves themselves to harness the power of the imagination.

Arterberry has performed around the world from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall to the Hong Kong International Children’s Festival. He has also opened for major recording stars like Julio Iglesias, BB King, and the Kinks.

Arterberry will be taking to the stage at 1 p.m.

Folk rock group The Paperboys will be performing at 4 p.m. for the anniversary bash.

They, themselves are celebrating their 25th anniversary year. The Paperboys have toured the world with their blend of Celtic, bluegrass, Mexican son jarocho, brass band, and Canadian roots sounds.

Their music has been called everything from Cajun slamgrass to worldbeat. The Juno award winners, who have also been nominees two other times, are also two time West Coast Music Award winners.

They have released nine albums.

Although both performances are free, tickets must be reserved ahead of time.

For more information or to reserve tickets go to theactmapleridge.org/birthdaybash50 or call 604-476-2787.

The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Arts Council’s Birthday Bash runs from 1-5:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.