Celebrate libraries and Canadian Library Month

October is Canadian Library Month, and at Maple Ridge Public Library, we are celebrating with Customer Appreciation Day on Friday Oct. 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. On this special day, come and enjoy cake and coffee served by the Friends of the Library, and join staff in backroom tours and other activities, all in recognition of you – our valued customers.

The objective of Canadian Library Month is to bring awareness to the continuing value of public libraries. Far from just physical buildings housing books and study space, the public libraries of today are dynamic, community-based institutions that remain relevant through flexibility, innovation and response to community needs.

Public libraries contribute significantly to community well-being and bring value to the lives of their customers. Our collection and programming at Maple Ridge Public Library are testament to this. Our comprehensive collection reflects the needs and interests of our community, and materials come in a variety of formats, including ebooks, digital and physical audiobooks and magazines, DVDs, CDs and newspapers. In addition, we have great online resources for exploring topics such as languages, genealogy, career skills, health and wellness, music and much more. Most recently, we have added two streaming services – Kanopy, offering domestic and foreign films and documentaries, and Acorn TV, featuring British mysteries, dramas and comedies.

During the month of October, we have a number of programs that will spark your interest. World Films starts up on October 1st from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will run every Tuesday evening through to November 5th. On October 2nd, explorer Chris Cooper will present his eighth expedition to Ellesmere Island with a group of intrepid travellers – most of whom are over seventy years of age.

The Local Voices series, celebrating the past and present of the Maple Ridge community through the voices of our citizens, will run Mondays, October 7th, November 4th and December 2nd from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. This program is in partnership with the Maple Ridge Community Heritage Commission, Maple Ridge Historical Society, Maple Ridge Family History Group and Golden Ears Writers. Another important event is the Friends of the Library Book and Puzzle Sale, taking place over three days – Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale includes donated materials and items withdrawn from our collection. This is a great chance to add to your own personal library, and proceeds support library programming and the further development of our collection.

Call us at 604-467-7417 or check out www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Allyshia West is a librarian at the Maple Ridge Public Library.