Celebrate the diversity of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation

A celebration of diversity in the community is going to be held online this Saturday, June 27.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day is going to be held on three social media platforms and will feature various performances, the sharing of recipes and crafts and games of Kahoot which is an online learning platform in the form of multiple-choice quizzes.

Plus participants can win up to $50 in “delicious” prizes.

The event is being put on by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Local Immigration Partnership, a non-profit organization that strives to build welcoming and inclusive communities to improve settlement and integration of immigrants, in addition to improving social and economic outcomes, for newcomers to the community.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

