Canadian Multiculturalism Day will be celebrated online this Saturday, June 27. (THE NEWS-files)

Celebrate the diversity of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation

Canadian Multiculturalism Day to feature performances, games

A celebration of diversity in the community is going to be held online this Saturday, June 27.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day is going to be held on three social media platforms and will feature various performances, the sharing of recipes and crafts and games of Kahoot which is an online learning platform in the form of multiple-choice quizzes.

READ MORE: Celebrate multiculturalism in Maple Ridge

Plus participants can win up to $50 in “delicious” prizes.

The event is being put on by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Local Immigration Partnership, a non-profit organization that strives to build welcoming and inclusive communities to improve settlement and integration of immigrants, in addition to improving social and economic outcomes, for newcomers to the community.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Eventsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Family, friends mourning loss of Maple Ridge’s Betty Pelton

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage of the incident that happened eastbound near Prest

Celebrate the diversity of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation

Canadian Multiculturalism Day to feature performances, games

Sister shot on Maple Ridge stage, while little brother watches on

Discovery of old photos, featuring his sibling in 1935 theatre show, rekindles frightened memory

Family, friends mourning loss of Maple Ridge’s Betty Pelton

86-year-old mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passes after 2-month battle with lung cancer

Maple Ridge film studio plagued by vandalism as owner waits to reopen

Ridge Studios’ doors closed March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Film industry, theatres, resorts and hotels begin opening

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

Chinese citizen identified as victim of South Surrey homicide

Bo Fan, 41, died in hospital after being dropped off with serious injuries

Public art stands tall in roundabout at Vedder Bridge in Fraser Valley

Crews are currently installing the canoe and paddles honouring the Ts’elxwéyeqw and Sto:lo history

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

Lead author Jiayun Angela Yao says rapid public health action to limit smoke exposure is vital

Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam’s arrest was made public

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Most Read