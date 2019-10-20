Return of the Salmon takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Oct. 20. (THE NEWS/files)

Celebrate the salmon’s return in Maple Ridge

Return of the Salmon put on by KEEPS

The Kanaka Creek fish fence will be buzzing with activity today: a combination of spawning salmon and also visitors attending the annual Return of the Salmon event.

Volunteers will be on hand to explain to visitors the salmon’s journey upstream.

RELATED: Fish fence marks return of salmon to Kanaka Creek

The fish fence was installed on Oct. 1 to contain the salmon in order to provide an estimate of strength of the current run. It also allows the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society to obtain brood stock for the Bell-Irving Hatchery and for the salmon to be studied.

KEEPS is a not-for-profit society whose mission is to maintain the health of the Kanaka Creek watershed’s natural ecosystems through education, community involvement, scientific research, land preservations and partnerships based on stewardship principles.

The society conducts 120 to 140 environmental education programs every year.

The event, put on by KEEPS, runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Oct. 20.

Admission is free.

The fish fence is located at the corner of 240 Street and Kanaka Creek Road in Maple Ridge.

 

