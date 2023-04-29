The 15th annual Youth Talent Show will be part of Youth Week activities in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge Facebook/Special to The News)

The 15th annual Youth Talent Show will be part of Youth Week activities in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge Facebook/Special to The News)

Celebrate Youth Week in Maple Ridge

Youth Week runs May 1-8

The City of Maple Ridge is celebrating Youth Week with a variety of fun and free activities, including the 15th annual Youth Talent Show.

Activities start on Monday May 1 with a free Fire Ball tournament at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

Fire Ball is a game that was invented by youth and staff about 10 years ago in the youth centre, said Clint Gamache, youth programmer at the centre.

It’s a game played on the pool table but using your hands instead of a cue.

“And the great thing about this is it doesn’t take a lot of skill and you can have as many people playing as possible,” he said.

The winner’s photograph will be taken and put in a plaque that will be put up in the centre for the year. And other prizes will be handed out.

On Tuesday, May 2, free ice cream sandwiches will be handed out at the Greg Moore Youth Centre starting at 4:40 p.m..

Wednesday, May 3, will feature a free drop-in swim and fitness night from 3-9 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, 11925 Haney Place.

On this night youth will get to use the fitness centre upstairs or swim for free.

A free taco night will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

On Friday, May 5, there will be a free three-on-three basketball tournament from 5-8 p.m. at cusqunela Elementary, 24093 104 Avenue. Organizers will be handing out prizes.

READ ALSO: Scam targets youth in Maple Ridge

The first annual scooter competition will be taking place at the Greg Moore Youth Centre. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the cost is $10 per competitor, which will be capped at 20 participants. The tournament will begin at 6 p.m..

For this there will be a full scooter prize, and scooter memorabelia and sweaters that will be given away as prizes as well.

All activities are for those aged 12- to 18-years-old.

The week will be capped by the Maple Ridge Youth Talent Show with 24 acts featuring singers, dancers, acrobats, and musical theatre numbers by community youth aged eight to 18-years.

ALSO: Advocates for new youth safe house in Maple Ridge send letter to MLAs

The youth talent show shows off all the amazing up-and-coming talent in the community and the weeek celebrates the connection between youth and the community of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, added Gamache.

It is a free event, however, they will be accepting cash or debit donations to help support youth this summer in a variety of different camps and other trips.

The 15th annual talent show takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the public.

Greg Moore Youth Centre is located at 11925 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

For more information go to mapleridge.ca/1501/PRC-Youth.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack pet food company donates 460,000 kitty meals to support cats in need across Canada
Next story
Ridge Meadows Home Show’s psychic fair keeps growing

Just Posted

Clive Burgess is the president of the snooker club at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Maple Ridge activity centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Seniors society holding open house in Maple Ridge

Diane of KD Creations displays her many rocks and crystals at last year’s psychic fair. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Home Show’s psychic fair keeps growing

The 15th annual Youth Talent Show will be part of Youth Week activities in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge Facebook/Special to The News)
Celebrate Youth Week in Maple Ridge

PSAC workers trying to keep dry on the picket lines during a rainy Friday, April 21, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge PSAC worker struggles to survive on federal pay