Celebrate Youth Week in Maple Ridge

The 15th annual Youth Talent Show will be part of Youth Week activities in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge Facebook/Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge is celebrating Youth Week with a variety of fun and free activities, including the 15th annual Youth Talent Show.

Activities start on Monday May 1 with a free Fire Ball tournament at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

Fire Ball is a game that was invented by youth and staff about 10 years ago in the youth centre, said Clint Gamache, youth programmer at the centre.

It’s a game played on the pool table but using your hands instead of a cue.

“And the great thing about this is it doesn’t take a lot of skill and you can have as many people playing as possible,” he said.

The winner’s photograph will be taken and put in a plaque that will be put up in the centre for the year. And other prizes will be handed out.

On Tuesday, May 2, free ice cream sandwiches will be handed out at the Greg Moore Youth Centre starting at 4:40 p.m..

Wednesday, May 3, will feature a free drop-in swim and fitness night from 3-9 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, 11925 Haney Place.

On this night youth will get to use the fitness centre upstairs or swim for free.

A free taco night will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

On Friday, May 5, there will be a free three-on-three basketball tournament from 5-8 p.m. at cusqunela Elementary, 24093 104 Avenue. Organizers will be handing out prizes.

The first annual scooter competition will be taking place at the Greg Moore Youth Centre. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the cost is $10 per competitor, which will be capped at 20 participants. The tournament will begin at 6 p.m..

For this there will be a full scooter prize, and scooter memorabelia and sweaters that will be given away as prizes as well.

All activities are for those aged 12- to 18-years-old.

The week will be capped by the Maple Ridge Youth Talent Show with 24 acts featuring singers, dancers, acrobats, and musical theatre numbers by community youth aged eight to 18-years.

The youth talent show shows off all the amazing up-and-coming talent in the community and the weeek celebrates the connection between youth and the community of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, added Gamache.

It is a free event, however, they will be accepting cash or debit donations to help support youth this summer in a variety of different camps and other trips.

The 15th annual talent show takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the public.

Greg Moore Youth Centre is located at 11925 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

For more information go to mapleridge.ca/1501/PRC-Youth.

