Maple Ridge Cemetery. (THE NEWS/files)

Cemetery walking tour kicks off Heritage Week in Maple Ridge

Heritage Week events run from Feb. 18-24

Heritage week is kicking off in Maple Ridge with a walking tour through one of the oldest cemeteries in the Lower Mainland.

The free tour will be presented by Erica Williams, president of the Maple Ridge Historical Society. She will be taking participants through the oldest sections of the Maple Ridge Cemetery. The walk takes place Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 21404 Dewdney Trunk Rd. and participants are asked to meet at the large maple trees just inside the front gate.

For more information about the walk call 604-463-5311 or email mrmuseum@gmail.com.

Maple Ridge held the inaugural Heritage Awards in 1996.

Once again this year the Community Heritage Commission will be recognizing individuals and organizations for their passion, stewardship and achievements.

In addition to the cemetery tour there will be a seminar on managing heritage properties at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place. The session will go through a template and the process to elevate planning such as vision and goal setting, conservation and management planning, public engagement and community integration.

On Feb. 21 there will be a discussion hosted by antiquarian book dealer Brian Murdoch about the history of banned, censored and expurgated books. This event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Public Library, 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road.

Heritage Awards evening takes place on Feb. 22 where the City of Maple Ridge’s Community Heritage Commission will celebrate the contributions of citizens. Bruce Coughlan will be performing and there will be stories, refreshments and a presentation by the Maple Ridge History Group. This event takes place at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Heritage Church Hall at 22279 116 Ave. in Maple Ridge. To RSVP for this event call 604-467-7383.

Finishing off the week will be a downtown walking tour also presented by Williams. The tour will take in various markers and buildings that tell the early history of the city. Those wanting to attend are asked to meet by the horse clock outside City Hall along Dewdney Trunk Road.

Those interested in attending the heritage property seminar must pre-register for the event.

To preregister or for more information about heritage week call Lisa Zosiak at 604-467-7383 or Maple Ridge City Hall at 604-463-5221.

Previous story
Coldest Night raising money for homeless in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Cemetery walking tour kicks off Heritage Week in Maple Ridge

Heritage Week events run from Feb. 18-24

Letter: A mess in Golden Ears park

Bins in Golden Ears park were overflowing on Family Day.

Still no site for modular housing in Maple Ridge

Mayor and tent city leaders critical of B.C. Housing

Cyclists want bike lane along Haney Bypass

Say safe east-west routes across Maple Ridge are critical

Coldest Night raising money for homeless in Maple Ridge

The Coldest Night of the Year walk offers glimpse into what it must feel like to live on the street

Meadowridge celebrates Chinese New Year

Private school marks beginning of the Year of the Dog

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Federal NDP kick off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Survey suggests 94 per cent of Canadians feel journalism plays ‘important’ part

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Most Read