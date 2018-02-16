Cemetery walking tour kicks off Heritage Week in Maple Ridge

Heritage week is kicking off in Maple Ridge with a walking tour through one of the oldest cemeteries in the Lower Mainland.

The free tour will be presented by Erica Williams, president of the Maple Ridge Historical Society. She will be taking participants through the oldest sections of the Maple Ridge Cemetery. The walk takes place Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 21404 Dewdney Trunk Rd. and participants are asked to meet at the large maple trees just inside the front gate.

For more information about the walk call 604-463-5311 or email mrmuseum@gmail.com.

Maple Ridge held the inaugural Heritage Awards in 1996.

Once again this year the Community Heritage Commission will be recognizing individuals and organizations for their passion, stewardship and achievements.

In addition to the cemetery tour there will be a seminar on managing heritage properties at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place. The session will go through a template and the process to elevate planning such as vision and goal setting, conservation and management planning, public engagement and community integration.

On Feb. 21 there will be a discussion hosted by antiquarian book dealer Brian Murdoch about the history of banned, censored and expurgated books. This event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Public Library, 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road.

Heritage Awards evening takes place on Feb. 22 where the City of Maple Ridge’s Community Heritage Commission will celebrate the contributions of citizens. Bruce Coughlan will be performing and there will be stories, refreshments and a presentation by the Maple Ridge History Group. This event takes place at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Heritage Church Hall at 22279 116 Ave. in Maple Ridge. To RSVP for this event call 604-467-7383.

Finishing off the week will be a downtown walking tour also presented by Williams. The tour will take in various markers and buildings that tell the early history of the city. Those wanting to attend are asked to meet by the horse clock outside City Hall along Dewdney Trunk Road.

Those interested in attending the heritage property seminar must pre-register for the event.

To preregister or for more information about heritage week call Lisa Zosiak at 604-467-7383 or Maple Ridge City Hall at 604-463-5221.