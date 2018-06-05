Ceremony salutes assistant fire chief

Assistant fire chief Mark Smitton’s last day on the job was Thursday

A ceremony on Thursday marked assistant fire chief Mark Smitton’s retirement from the Maple Ridge Fire Department. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Assistant fire chief Mark Smitton said goodbye to the Maple Ridge Fire Department during a ceremony Thursday afternoon after his final day on the job.

There was one last page on behalf of the department and fire dispatch.

“We would like to congratulate assistant chief Mark Smitton on his well deserved retirement. Thank you for your 35 years of dedicated service to the citizens of our community,” the page broadcast outside Firehall 1, wishing him well in his future endeavors.

A bagpiper led Smitton, accompanied by his wife and Fire Chief Howard Exner down the middle of two rows of current firefighters and those already retired, saluting him before taking his last ride in an engine with his two grandchildren.

More than 60 people were on hand for the ceremony including representatives from the City of Maple Ridge.

Chief Exner was the first to speak remarking on Smitton’s 35 years of service and playing a game of what happened in 1983 including what was the top song, top television show and movie, the year Smitton joined the Maple Ridge Fire Department.

Exner then briefed the crowd on Howard’s history with the department noting his dedication to the job.

“Even yesterday, the day before he retired, he was working after hours to invigilate exams on someone who will become a new fire prevention officer,” said Exner.

Smitton handed Exner the keys to his truck along with a stress ball as the crowd laughed.

He was presented with many gifts and awards including a 35 year bar for the B.C. long service medal and a shadow box containing items telling his story with the department.

The City of Maple Ridge gave him a framed caricature of himself in his department vehicle pulling a camper.

