Charitable Maple Ridge man says,”You don’t have to be rich to make a difference.”

Aman Kaywan saved up to donate $5,000 to Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation

Aman Kaywan is all smiles after donating $5,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. (Special to The News).

Aman Kaywan said he had been saving $100 here and $200 there in order to come up with a sizable donation to a local charity.

A few weeks ago, he took the savings, which amounted to $5,000, and handed them over to Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

Kaywan said he thought they could use the money the most right now.

“It’s my neighbourhood hospital, and I wanted to do something for someplace doing good things, that is close to me.”

Originally from Afghanistan, the upbeat retiree has lead a life that would make a page-turner of a novel.

When he first came to Canada in 1999, he was fleeing the Taliban regime, and had barely a cent to his name.

He points out he was relying upon the local Salvation Army for shelter at one point soon after arriving.

Kaywan has since spent over a decade volunteering with the Salvation Army, Golden Ears Church as well as the food bank.

He also worked for years at a flea market.

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation shared a post on their Facebook page thanking him for his donation.

“Aman is a hard-working man living a simple life, with a quick smile and a gift for storytelling,” it read.

“He believes we should stand up to help our neighbours; we should lend a hand when we can, and we should give what we can.

“His name, Aman, means Peace. And with peace in his heart he quietly does whatever he can to help others.

“You are a gift to our community, and it was an absolute pleasure to meet you.

“Thank you, Aman.”

Aman said he knows $5,000 is a lot of money, but he gave it to the foundation in the hopes there will be positive change.

“People should know that if someone like me who comes form Afghanistan, and was homeless at one time can give back, then they can too.”



