Charity drive to keep feet warm organized in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents will be able to donate socks to keep several feet warm this winter, as part of the donation drive organized by Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows (STORM) and Ridge Meadows Community Network.

According to STORM, socks are one of the most requested items and those that are least likely to be donated. So during the Homelessness Awareness Week from Oct. 12 to 16, the two organizations have put together a sock drive.

In Maple Ridge, socks can be dropped off at five locations:

Alouette Addictions between Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food for the Soul Project on 22335 Lougheed Hwy., on Thursday and Friday between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fraser River Indigenous Society at 11830 223rd Steet between Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Peer HUB (MSDPR) at 22522 Lougheed Hwy. from Tuesday to Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Foundry from Tuesday to Thursday between 1 to 3 p.m.

In Pitt Meadows, residents can drop off socks at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre at 2027 Harris Rd. between Tuesday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Donated socks will go towards families in need and clients at the locations listed above.

