Chef Dez: Everything in moderation

One can savour all types of foods, not just the fatty ones

If you have ever attended one of my cooking classes or cooking shows, you know that I am a big advocate for using fat in cooking.

You will always hear me chanting, “Fat is flavour; Fat is moisture; Fat is your friend.”

I even take it one step further by joking that, “My title is not doctor, dietician, or nutritionist – my title is chef” – but, I always take a moment from this overindulging of fat celebration to mention moderation.

Moderation is truly the key.

Just because I may demonstrate an incredibly tasting recipe loaded with fat grams and calories, this does not mean that I expect you to eat like that on a regular basis.

These types of recipes are meant to be illustrated as your, go to formula for a special occasion when you want to wow someone with your cooking.

Having a background myself of having to deal with being overweight as a child and young adult, I know that it is not the preferred way to journey through life.

Today, with a balanced diet and my best at a regular exercise routine, I have more energy and feel better than I ever did in my younger years. The main difference, more than any time prior in my life, is that I now celebrate all foods, not just the fatty and calorie laden ones. There is flavour to be found in all types of ingredients, recipes, and cuisines, and to find greatness in your regular diet is to rejoice in variety and moderation.

The focus of moderation in this column has a couple of meanings: restriction and portion size.

Eating forbidden foods (everyone’s perspective of “forbidden” is different, so I will leave it up to you to define this term) does not have to be done on a daily basis. As well, portion sizes can be smaller.

Whether you practise restriction and/or portion size will again depend on your lifestyle, beliefs, and ultimately what works for you to lead a healthy way of life.

This being said, there is a huge variety of recipes that I share with the public, not just the fatty ones. Most menus I teach at my classes and shows tend to have a balance about them, unless there is an obvious general menu focus on a certain technique or specific ingredient. My opinion on life is a bit biased as a chef, but I believe that food helps us to celebrate and enjoy our daily existence. We need food to survive, so let’s make it exciting and something to look forward to everyday.

Having influence from a chef in your life will help you in many ways to prepare restaurant-quality food right in your own home. By cooking from scratch you have the ability to control ingredients, cooking technique and also save money.

Honing this skill in the kitchen you already have, and with the daily requirement that you need food to stay alive, will prove to be invaluable.

Chef Dez is a chef, writer, and host. Visit him at www.chefdez.com

Previous story
New seniors resource guide for Maple Ridge

Just Posted

A month to refill the creative well

Citizen Ink: It takes effort to switch off the cyber distractions

Maple Ridge cyclist wins silver in women’s team pursuit at Pan Am Games

Erin Atwell, from Saanich, didn’t expect to medal in her first-ever Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge victim of train accident recovering in hospital

Man was not homeless nor on drugs, says son in law

Maple Ridge track cyclist advances to gold medal round at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell, Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster chase team pursuit gold

Letter: Government ready to build for seniors

Maple Ridge politicians have delayed housing projects

UPDATE: 20 dead in El Paso shopping centre shooting, Texas governor says

Gov. Greg Abbott called incident ‘one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas’

RCMP call in dive team to search for BC fugitives near Gillam

Divers will arrive overnight, search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in morning

Group builds a ‘loo with a view’ of Fraser Valley vista along trail in Hope

Summer trail crew builds privacy into the Lookout Loo

Daughter of Lower Mainland fire captain remains in coma after fatal crash

Burnaby Fire Department has started a GoFundMe to assist the family

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Most Read