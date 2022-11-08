Christmas coming this weekend to Pitt Meadows

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is featuring a unique show and sale

Christmas at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery starts Saturday, Nov. 12. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Christmas is coming to Pitt Meadows Art Gallery in the form of original, handmade items for the holiday season.

More than 60 local artists and artisans will have their work for sale at the gallery starting Saturday, Nov. 12 through to Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.

Unique items will include fine art, jewellery, ceramics, vintage holiday decor, upscale crafts, and more.

Christmas at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery gives residents an opportunity to shop local and support small businesses.

The show and sale will start at noon on Saturday, Nov. 12, and will be open during gallery hours: from 12-4 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays from Nov. 12 to Dec. 5; from 12-4 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays from Dec. 6-23; and from 10-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

