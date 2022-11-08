Christmas at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery starts Saturday, Nov. 12. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Christmas at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery starts Saturday, Nov. 12. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Christmas coming this weekend to Pitt Meadows

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is featuring a unique show and sale

Christmas is coming to Pitt Meadows Art Gallery in the form of original, handmade items for the holiday season.

More than 60 local artists and artisans will have their work for sale at the gallery starting Saturday, Nov. 12 through to Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.

Unique items will include fine art, jewellery, ceramics, vintage holiday decor, upscale crafts, and more.

Christmas at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery gives residents an opportunity to shop local and support small businesses.

The show and sale will start at noon on Saturday, Nov. 12, and will be open during gallery hours: from 12-4 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays from Nov. 12 to Dec. 5; from 12-4 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays from Dec. 6-23; and from 10-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

READ ALSO: Registration season starts for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

ALSO: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows residents asked to fill shoeboxes for annual Christmas campaign

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge Lions will barbecue for cleanup at downtown park

Just Posted

Ryan Hicks (right) took gold at the SFU invite. (SFU/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge wrestlers medal at SFU open tournament

Christmas at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery starts Saturday, Nov. 12. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Christmas coming this weekend to Pitt Meadows

Mo Korchinski has moved her Create Shop into the Haney Place Mall after a fire in September. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Burned-out Maple Ridge businesses have re-opened

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society volunteers accept new toys donated by people boarding the Santa Train in 2019. (The News files)
West Coast Express Santa Train returns to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows