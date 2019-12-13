Christmas concert at Maple Ridge secondary

More performances in the park this Friday and Saturday

The Maple Ridge Secondary bands and choirs performed a Christmas concert on Wednesday night, before a packed gymnasium at the school.

The talented musicians play Christmas events, marched in the Santa parade in Maple Ridge, and the concert band will be playing Christmas carols in the bandstand at Memorial Peace Park on Friday, Dec. 13 from 7-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4-5 p.m. The MRSS Rock Band will perform Dec. 19 from 7-8 p.m. in the bandstand.

Their performance is part of the Glow Maple Ridge holiday event that will light up the downtown core with Christmas decorations, entertainment, and food trucks until Jan. 5.

