Christmas Convoy Parade grearing up for 3rd year in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The inaugural convoy had 55 vehicles take part on its first night and 77 on its second. (Roxanne Ferland Facebook/Special to The News)

Cars, trucks, and vehicles of all sizes will be decked out in lights and decorations and will be winding their way through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the third annual Christmas Convoy Parade.

Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas Convoy Parade started after many Christmas parades and events were cancelled.

The parade was started by Laura Faye and Roxanne Ferland, who were able to coordinate two parade routes, in order to bring Christmas spirit to peoples’ homes.

Faye and Tiaan Atkinson planned out this years route. Currently they have 84 vehicles confirmed, the largest group of drivers they have had in the three years the event has been taking place, said Faye.

They are now limiting the amount of drivers.

“Laura Faye and myself have spent many weeks planning the route and try to make sure that people can see us while staying off major roads,” explained Atkinson online.

“This year the route was based off schools and senior living homes and we couldn’t be more excited,” Atkinson said.

There are two dates again this year for the Christmas convoy. On Friday, Dec. 16, participants are being asked to meet at Maple Ridge Golf Course, at 20818 Golf Ln., at 5:30 p.m. for a 6 p.m. sharp start to the parade. The parade will then turn left on 207 Street, left on Ditton Street, left on Charlton Street, right on Kent Street, right on Princess Street, right on Lorne Avenue, left on Maple Crescent, left on Dunn Avenue, left on Maple Meadows Way, right on Hammond Road, left on Wildwood Crescent, right on Bonson Road, left on 116b Avenue, right on Blakely Road, left on Hammond Road through the lights to Mitchell Road, right on 190 Street, right on 118b Avenue, right on 119 Avenue, left on 190a Street, left on Ford Road, right on 189a Street, right on Advent Road, right on 190 Street, left on 122 Avenue, left on Harris Road, right on Davison Road, left on Park Road, right onto Somerset Drive, looping back to a right on Park Road, right on Lougheed Highway, and finally a right into Meadowtown Shopping Centre.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge women start local Christmas convoy

The second convoy will be taking place Friday, Dec. 23. The meeting place will be at Planet Ice, 23588 Jim Robson Way, at 5:30 p.m. and the parade will be starting at 6 p.m. sharp. The convoy will turn right onto Jim Robson Way, right on 105 Avenue, left on 104 Avenue, right on 240 Street, left on 102 Avenue, left on Jackson Road, right on 103 Avenue, left on McEachern Street, left on 105A Avenue, right on Jackson Road, left on McClure Drive, keep right at the Samuel Robertson Technical field, right on 240 Street, left on 114A Avenue, to 238 Street, right on Kanaka Way, right on 232 Street, right on Cottonwood Drive, left on 116 Avenue, right on 232 Street, right on 132 Avenue, right on Fern Crescent, left on 130 Avenue to 239b Street, left on 133 Avenue, across to Larch Avenue, left on Balsam Street, left on 132 Avenue, right on 232 Street, left on Foreman Drive, left on Haley Street, right on 137 Avenue to 228 Street, left on 136 Avenue, right on 232 Street, right on 128 Avenue, left on 227 Street, right on 124 Avenue, left on 224 Street, right on Brown Avenue, right on 222 Street, left on 122 Avenue, right on Laity Street, left on 123 Avenue, left on Skillen Street, right on Laity Street, left on River Road, left on 227 Street, right on 116 Avenue and finally right into the Thomas Haney Secondary School Parking lot.

ALSO READ: A COVID-safe Christmas parade of vehicles will be streaming through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The routes are very long, said Faye, noting that the Dec. 23 route is the longest one they’ve ever ever driven.

“We try our hardest to reach areas of Maple ridge that are easily accessible for not only our volunteer drives but for members of our community to be able to enjoy the parade! It is so fun!” added Faye, noting that Santa, Mrs. Claus and some of the elves will be in attendance at the Dec. 16 convoy and will be taking photos at the starting point and ending point of the route.

Prizes will be handed out for the top three best decorated vehicles.

Non-perishable food items for the Friends In Need Food Bank are being collected on both event nights, in addition to new toys for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society at the golf course meeting spot on Dec. 16, only. All donations can be dropped off at the vehicle marked “Donations here” on the event nights, or at Phazes Tanning and Hair Salon at 22618 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge.

For more information about the event go to facebook.com/events/1268069317290776?active_tab=about.