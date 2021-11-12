Christmas dinners to be delivered this year for Christmas Haven

Organizers are hoping in 2022 the event will take place in person in Maple Ridge

Gift bags that went out on Christmas Eve. (Special to The News)

Those needing extra help this holiday season won’t be alone on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Haven will be taking place again – however, dinner and gifts will be delivered to people’s homes, just like last year.

Last year Christmas Haven distributed around 350 meals and gifts to individuals and families in need.

This year the organization is teaming up with the Salvation Army again who are aiming to cook up about 1,000 meals to be split between Christmas Haven, Community Services, and their own clients.

Christina Waschko, one of Christmas Haven’s organizers, says they are expecting to be delivering about 400 meals and gifts this year.

Christmas dinner will consist of a traditional turkey meal with all the fixings – stuffing, cranberry sauce, potatoes, and vegetables.

She is currently looking for donations for presents. People wanting to donate can drop off new socks, scarves, mitts, and toques at Tuscany Salon at 19164 McMyn Rd., in Pitt Meadows, and at Temptations Salon and Spa at 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

They are also looking for gently used toys and books for children.

Christmas Haven has been taking place for 23 years. Before the pandemic the free event would take place at The ACT Arts Centre the evening of Dec. 24. It was a non-denominational, wheelchair accessible party for families, seniors, and individuals not wanting to be alone at Christmas. There would be live entertainment, children’s activities, and a visit from Santa Claus.

In 2019 organizers were expecting close to 300 guests.

Waschko is hoping that Christmas Haven will be back to the community event it once was before the COVID19 pandemic.

“It’s for everybody,” she said.

“It’s cozy, it’s entertaining, it’s warm, it’s delicious. There’s so much going on and everybody is happy. I loved that.

“It would be so lovely to have everybody back,” said Waschko.

For more information go to facebook.com/ChristmasHaven/.