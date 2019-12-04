The committee members who organized a Christmas Haven in Maple Ridge last year. (Contributed)

Christmas Haven as good or better than ever

Annual, free event again on Christmas Eve for those who don’t wish to be alone.

A Christmas Haven returns to Maple Ridge for its 21st holiday season.

It will again be held on Dec. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at The ACT in Maple Ridge.

Every Christmas Eve since 1998, a group of community-minded volunteers organizes a free, non-denominational, and wheelchair accessible Christmas dinner, promoting a sense of belonging and camaraderie for those who don’t wish to be alone during the Christmas season.

The event welcomes families, seniors and individuals who are seeking a connection to the community at this time of year.

Christmas Haven is free and provides a festive atmosphere for guests along with a turkey dinner and fixings, local entertainment, children’s activities and a visit from Santa.

No reservations are required.

READ ALSO: Christmas Haven brings community together.

The Christmas Haven is 100 per cent volunteer-driven, operated by a dedicated steering committee and is only made possible through the outstanding generosity of the community.

Last year, the event drew 70 volunteers and 230 guests.

This year organizers are expecting between 230 and 290.

“We are always prepared for 300 guests and leftover dinners and desserts are happily taken away by many guests,” said Alyson Cuthbertson, chair of the event.”

The rest of the food is taken back to Ridge-Meadows Salvation Army, so no waste.”

Currently, volunteers are collecting gifts for children, as well as teens and adults.

Suggestions for children 11 and under: books, toys, games, tuques and mittens.

For teens and adults: toques, scarves, socks, gloves, $5 gift cards for Tim Hortons and MacDonald’s.

“For children ages infant to 11, any fun gifts for them are appreciated,” Cuthbertson added. “We love seeing the children’s faces light up when they open their Santa gift. It’s quite magical.”

Donations can be dropped off at Temptations Salon in Maple Ridge, 22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd., and Tuscany Salon and Spa in Pitt Meadows, 19164 McMyn Rd.

“Both businesses have provided this service for seven years. We appreciate their support,” Cuthbertson said.

Monetary donations can be mailed or dropped off at the Christmas Haven office, in the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, 11925 Haney Place, or call to arrange pickup.

Food for the evening is prepared by the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows ministers.

“We are celebrating our 21st year and every year is as good or better than the past. I’m happy that the event is getting great recognition in the community – this is due to the commitment of our committee volunteers to ensure each year is special for everyone.”

Previous story
Christmas in Pitt Meadows Friday night
Next story
Forced out for being gay, Mountie’s legacy ‘not the end of his story’

Just Posted

Old Mussallem house on borrowed time in Maple Ridge Cemetery

Dec. 10 is deadline for proposals to save building

Christmas Haven as good or better than ever

Annual, free event again on Christmas Eve for those who don’t wish to be alone.

VIDEO: Six taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Pitt Meadows

Occurred at commercial building complex in the 19100-block of Ford Road.

Haney Farmer’s Market founder dies suddenly

Paul Dwillies was ‘always looking to make things better’

Christmas in Pitt Meadows Friday night

New community service awards will be part of event

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Coquihalla, Hwy. 1 blocked north of Hope due to vehicle incidents and rockfall

DriveBC says drivers should expect major delays

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Forced out for being gay, Mountie’s legacy ‘not the end of his story’

Journal project of Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko aims to commemorate her great uncle’s service

Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability

Women are more likely than men to be living with disability

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Most Read