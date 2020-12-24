Christmas holiday lights tour

Go check out some of the light displays we covered in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

This house on 236 Street in Maple Ridge has over 15,000 LED lights that flash to popular upbeat Christmas songs you can tune in and listen to on your car radio. (Special to The News)

It’s the Christmas season and you’re a little antsy from being cooped up with your family for a couple days.

You’d love to do something – anything – but you want to make sure it’s safe!

Well, you can always stuff the gang in your car, and check out the dozens of creative Christmas displays all over Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

For a viral sensation that gets better with each passing year, be sure to cruise by the Ford Family’s house at 11290 236 St. in Maple Ridge.

With over 15,000 LED lights that flash rhythmically to music you can pump through your car’s speakers, it is a sight to behold.

Alan Ford spent months programming the lights to 12 different tracks, so perhaps bring along some stocking chocolate, and a thermos of nog (the alcohol free kind if driving) to enjoy!

To see a Christmas tree that looks like a giant decorated it, pop by the Gervan’s front yard at 23031 122A Avenue in Maple Ridge.

As the family did not go on vacation this year, they spent their holiday money on festooning the 60-foot spruce on their property.

Over 2,500 lights, a massive star and hundreds of large ornaments cover the impressive tree.

Blair Gervan thought it was just going to be a one-time affair, but his neighbours are prodding him to carry on the tradition.

Another tradition that has been passed along from father to son is on display at 12435 Grace St. in Maple Ridge.

Bjorn Wejr has over 180 Christmas blow molds on display in his front yard and on his roof.

The companies which made many of the hard plastic light-up statues are no longer in business, so many of the items are collectors pieces.

Wejr’s favourite is a Disney Goofy figure which is very hard to find. Viewers can spot gingerbread men, carollers, penguins, candles, and of course Santa Claus when popping by for a look.

The City of Pitt Meadows held a contest for the best display, so many households pulled out all the stops in their pursuit of bragging rights.

There is a helpful map of 27 houses, which local holiday tour aficionados can follow.

This year’s winner is 12401 193B St. so perhaps save it for last.



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

