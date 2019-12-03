Christmas in Pitt Meadows Friday night

The annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration returns on Friday evening.

Friday brings the annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows event, with new activities and a new look for 2019.

After a move indoors last year, it will again be based at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre from 5-8 p.m.

Inside and out, it will be transformed into a holiday village with Santa and Mrs. Claus stopping by, explained Jodi Foss, the city’s special events and volunteer coordinator.

As in past years, there will be photos with Santa, the annual tree lighting in Spirit Square (at 6:10 p.m.), entertainment, treats to eat and more.

The new community service awards will be given to recipients at this year’s event for the first time, beginning at 5:45 p.m. on the main stage. They were established this year to honour outstanding contributions and achievements by groups and individuals, and there will be six awards, said Foss.

The main stage entertainment includes the Phat Santa Swing, Peter GG and the 12 Days of Christmas and more.

Indoors, there will be a bouncy castle, stilt walkers and roaming entertainers, cookie decorating, and a life-sized snow globe.

For Christmas shoppers, there will be a pop-up Pitt Meadows Art Gallery display, where people can buy one-of-a-kind gifts from local artisans.

This year, there will be a holiday train that seats 18 children at a time chugging around Spirit Square.

Outdoors will be fire trucks, a snow sculpture and Pitt Meadows Lions concessions.

“It’s a fun, family event, and everything is community-oriented,” said Foss.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Friends in Need Food Bank. There is a box in the lobby of the Rec Centre for donations.

 

