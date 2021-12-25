Christmas through the eyes of babes

Grade 1 and 2 students from Highland Park Elementary shared some of their Christmas art with you, our readers. (Special to The News) Abigail Westrop (Special to The News) Adeeb Tahzeeb (Special to The News) William Peck (Special to The News) Sura-Rose Lee (Special to The News) Chloe Smith (Special to The News) Presley Jansen (Special to The News) Isiah Rathgeber (Special to The News) Brody Horn (Special to The News) Henry Chevalier (Special to The News) Nicolangelo Lucarino (Special to The News) Ralph Cacal (Special to The News) Preston Shearcroft (Special to The News) Chloe Lemon (Special to The News)

Each year, The News invites different local schools to share some holiday art for inclusion in the print and online editions of the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows media outlet.

This year, some of the Christmas art came from some aspiring young artists.

Take a look at the holiday images created by the Grade 1/2 students in Brittany Sweet’s class at Highland Park Elementary in Pitt Meadows.

We hope you enjoy the view of Christmas as seen through the eyes of these babes.

.

ChristmasEducationPitt Meadows