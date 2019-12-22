Rob Davis, Owner of Foamers’ Folly, and Mary Robson, Director of the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Contributed)

Christmas tree fundraiser brings in hundreds for Maple Ridge food bank

More than $800 raised for Friends In Need Food Bank

Two Pitt Meadows businesses have raised more than $800 for the Friends In Need Food Bank selling Christmas trees this holiday season.

Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co. and Amsterdam Greenhouse and Garden Centre raised $815 for the local food bank, that supports residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, in addition to schools and local charity organizations who require food supplies to support them or their food programs.

Amsterdam Greenhouse and Garden Centre harvested, packaged, and transported about forty trees for the December

7th event held at the Pitt Meadows brewery.

RELATED: Friends in Need Food Bank doing seniors outreach

“The Foamers’ farm has a bunch of Christmas trees that we wanted to put to a good cause,” said Rob Davis, owner of Foamers’ Folly.

“Amsterdam has been a great partner to us in the past so we hoped they would help us get the job done.”

Mary Robson, Director of the Friends in Need Food Bank said the fundraiser came at a great time.

“It’s really special when members of the community come together for a good cause,” said Robson.

Amsterdam Greenhouse and Garden Centre was founded in 1979 and is a year-round garden centre and wholesale producer of home-grown and local products.

Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co.was founded in 2015 with the goal of providing a diverse, unique, and interesting lineup of craft beer. The brewing company recently purchased the farm in Maple Ridge where they plan to start growing the ingredients they use to make their beer.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge’s correctional centres in the spirit of the season

Just Posted

Christmas tree fundraiser brings in hundreds for Maple Ridge food bank

More than $800 raised for Friends In Need Food Bank

Maple Ridge’s correctional centres in the spirit of the season

Some help load trucks for Christmas hampers, others knit to provide gifts

Bantam hockey player wins first TeBoekhorst Cup

Family says the late firefighter Dennis TeBoekhorst would have loved the unique race

Santa’s village re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

UPDATE: Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to land in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Nine people displaced after Surrey house fire

Firefighters rescue one person from burning building

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Most Read