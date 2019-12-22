Christmas tree fundraiser brings in hundreds for Maple Ridge food bank

More than $800 raised for Friends In Need Food Bank

Rob Davis, Owner of Foamers’ Folly, and Mary Robson, Director of the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Contributed)

Two Pitt Meadows businesses have raised more than $800 for the Friends In Need Food Bank selling Christmas trees this holiday season.

Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co. and Amsterdam Greenhouse and Garden Centre raised $815 for the local food bank, that supports residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, in addition to schools and local charity organizations who require food supplies to support them or their food programs.

Amsterdam Greenhouse and Garden Centre harvested, packaged, and transported about forty trees for the December

7th event held at the Pitt Meadows brewery.

RELATED: Friends in Need Food Bank doing seniors outreach

“The Foamers’ farm has a bunch of Christmas trees that we wanted to put to a good cause,” said Rob Davis, owner of Foamers’ Folly.

“Amsterdam has been a great partner to us in the past so we hoped they would help us get the job done.”

Mary Robson, Director of the Friends in Need Food Bank said the fundraiser came at a great time.

“It’s really special when members of the community come together for a good cause,” said Robson.

Amsterdam Greenhouse and Garden Centre was founded in 1979 and is a year-round garden centre and wholesale producer of home-grown and local products.

Foamers’ Folly Brewing Co.was founded in 2015 with the goal of providing a diverse, unique, and interesting lineup of craft beer. The brewing company recently purchased the farm in Maple Ridge where they plan to start growing the ingredients they use to make their beer.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter