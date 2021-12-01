Cineplex Pitt Meadows screening of holiday classic for seniors only

A screening of the Christmas classic A Miracle on 34th Street will be taking place for those aged 55 plus in the community. (Black Press Media files)

Only big kids are invited to this holiday matinee presentation of A Miracle on 34th Street.

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Community Response Network, (CRN), is hosting a fun and festive holiday matinee for those aged 55 plus in the community.

Not only will there be a screening of the famed Christmas classic, but there will also be carolers, complimentary coffee and tea provided by Starbucks Pitt Meadows, and Santa and his elf will be there as well.

All favourite theater snacks will be available for purchase at a reduced cost.

“There will be many wonderful door prizes as well,” added CRN chair Judith Macrae.

The event was organized to bring the senior community together for the holiday season and as much as it is a festive event, it is also aimed at decreasing social isolation.

Macrae noted social isolation is identified as a leading contributing factor in risk of abuse. The CRN typically brings community stakeholders together to offer education and raise awareness about supports available to older adults who may be experiencing abuse in any form.

“Staying apart to stay safe over the past couple of years has taken a toll on many of us,” Macrae explained, noting the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has contributed to social isolation.

“We wanted to throw a fun event to bring seniors together and celebrate the power of community to look after each other in these difficult times.”

Admission to the event is by cash donation to the Seniors Food Bank of Friends in Need.

“We’re asking folks to chip in a toonie or two for the Seniors Food Bank if they can,” noted Macrae. “Everything else is free!”

The screening takes place from 1-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown in Pitt Meadows, 19800 Lougheed Highway.

To reserve a ticket go to eventbrite.ca/e/seniors-holiday-movie-matinee-tickets-211232571307 or call 604-786-7404 or email seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com.

For more information about the Community Response Network and Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network go to seniors-network.ca.