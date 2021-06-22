City of Maple Ridge asks for community input on economic development

Three surveys available online will help shape strategy for years to come

The City of Maple Ridge wants to hear from its residents, business owners and young people.

It is planning a new economic development strategy, and is looking to get input from a wide variety of sources as the finished document will serve as a blueprint to create and retain employment, while diversifying the local economy.

Wendy Duply, the city’s director of economic development said it is really important for any community to get engaged with what their local government is doing, especially when it is something as impactful as an economic development strategy.

“This can be the one plan that answers the question: who is Maple Ridge in the future and why does it matter to us as residents, investors and visitors?” she said. “We can embrace big ideas about the future, but we also need to focus on clear actions that generate progress toward our vision of the future.”

Three surveys are currently available online: one for all residents, one for local business owners, and another for youth (age 16 to 30).

‘We’re really trying to capture that future vision for the community, and that’s why we’re trying to hear from as many people as we can,” Dupley said.

Business owners who reside in Maple Ridge, are asked to submit both the business and community surveys.

“We are not a small community anymore – it’s time for Maple Ridge to grow up and take our place in the region by building a sustainable city by 2050, where most of our residents will live, work and play within a 15-minute radius,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “We want you, our citizens and businesses, to have your say. Help us shape the future we all want, as we strive to become the best little city in BC.”

The deadline for submissions is July 5.

For more information, visit makethefuture.mapleridge.ca

