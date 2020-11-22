The City of Maple Ridge is developing a concept plan for the new park area at 241A St. and 112 Ave. (City of Maple Ridge mock-up screenshot/ mapleridge.ca)

City of Maple Ridge hears back from public on new park

The Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation & Culture department engaged with the community in October to discern what they would like to see in a newly proposed park at the south east corner of 241A St. and 112 Ave.

Results from the engagement – which saw 140 comment forms submitted – show participants have expressed the park should be ‘a space for youth in the neighborhood, with amenities for younger children and teens.’

The top five amenities locals are interested in are playgrounds and swings, walking pathways, an open lawn area, a picnic area, and a basketball/ hockey court.

Amenities which were not listed on the survey, which participants asked for most often were water play, features and design to increase walk-ability to and from the park, bike park, and safety features to secure the park.

The next steps from the department will be to develop a park concept plan based on the feedback.

This initiative is one of five similar projects under development in the city.

Country Lane and Creek’s Crossing playground equipment is being replaced, as it that of the Holly Park playground. A new gathering place is proposed for the Blaney Hamlet neighbourhood in Silver Valley, and the Thornhill Trails system is being studied to see how it can be improved.


