City of Maple Ridge looking for Albion area plan feedback

Low-rise townhouse or apartment homes stacked above ground-level commercial is envisioned for the Albion area. (Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge is looking for feedback from the public on the North East Albion Concept Plan.

Until July 1 there is an information package and comment form available online for everyone to share their thoughts on future development in the area.

The plan has already been given a first reading at council and has been going through the referral process.

The information package summarizes what was heard through the referral process and outlines where policy changes may be required.

Information gathered through this virtual public engagement process will be presented in the upcoming Second Reading Report to Council, anticipated to be presented at the July 19 Committee of the Whole Meeting.

For a full history and map of the plan go to mapleridge.ca/2214.

Any questions can be directed to Amanda in the Planning Department at 604-463-5221 ext. 5566 or email northeastalbion@mapleridge.ca.

