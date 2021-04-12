City of Maple Ridge thanks volunteers for response to Easter weekend blaze

An early morning fire forced the evacuation of a Maple Ridge apartment building on Saturday, April 3 (Deborah Hampton/Special to The News)

Dozesn of volunteers who jumped into action after an early morning fire on Saturday, April 3 are being commended for their service by the City of Maple Ridge.

Mayor Mike Morden thanked Emergency Support Services program volunteers for their work in helping those impacted by the blaze.

“Again and again, our community demonstrates tremendous pride and spirit – people giving up their free time to help others. We’re so proud of all of our local volunteers,” he said.

READ MORE: Fire forces evacuation of Maple Ridge apartment building

A fire at a 47-unit apartment building in the 22100 block of Dewdney Trunk Road forced residents – many of them seniors – to evacuate their suites,

Dozens of volunteers came out to assist in the middle of the night, and spent many hours serving others in their time of need.

ESS is activated when residents are displaced from their homes due to an emergency, and aims to meet their short-term, basic needs. The program is delivered by a team of dedicated, trained volunteers who are called upon when the need arises.

The ESS program is always looking for volunteers.

Anyone over 18 years of age, or 16 with parental consent, can join the group of volunteers in serving their community during disasters.

Training and support are provided to all members. For more information, visit: mapleridge.ca/1256.

firemaple ridge