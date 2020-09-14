City of Maple Ridge’s fall brush chipping program coming soon

The program will be administered by Ridge Meadows Recycling Society

Maple Ridge residents looking to schedule their fall yard clean-up can add the following dates to their calendar.

The city’s fall brush chipping program will be start on Tuesday, October 13 for residents who live west of 224th Street, and will begin on Monday, October 26 for residents who live east of 224th Street.

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society will administer the program in partnership with the city.

No pre-booking is necessary to have brush picked up. Residents are advised to place branches at the roadside adjacent to property by the set-put deadline mentioned above.

Chipping in each area may take up to two weeks to complete.

The number of days spent on each area will depend on the amount of brush set out and the number of residents using the program.

The program includes pick up and disposal of tree & shrub branches up to a total volume of three cubic meters (1 meter x 1 meter x 3 meters, roughly 3 feet x 3 feet x 9 feet).

Chippers are instructed to spend no more than 20 minutes at each household.

Branches may be up to 6 inches in diameter.

No construction waste, building materials, stumps, leaves, branches with thorns (eg. rose bushes, blackberries, holly), vines (including willow branches), bamboo, root balls, or household waste will be permitted.

Please note: items placed at the curb not covered by the program or excess volume of material will not be picked up. The purpose of this program is to provide an alternative to burning this material.

If residents have more volume, there is a green waste area at the Maple Ridge Transfer Station located next to the Recycling Depot at 10092 236th Street, Maple Ridge. Green waste tipping fees will apply.

For more information, phone Ridge Meadows Recycling at 604-463-5545, or visit the Brush Chipping page on the City of Maple Ridge’s website.



maple ridge