City of Pitt Meadows looks to make Easter enjoyable for young residents

Parents can register their kids for a self-guided scavenger hunt starting March 8

Easter FUNday has been known to be an egg-citing time in Pitt Meadows.

Previous years have seen pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo, and an Easter egg hunt at Harris Road Park.

While many of those activities are not feasible this year, the city still wanted its younger residents to enjoy themselves.

It is offering a self-guided scavenger hunt designed to get the little ones and their families out into the community searching for clues.

Registration is required to join the fun.

Interested search parties can call 604-465-2470 from March 8 to 19 to sign up.

The scavenger hunt is restricted to Pitt Meadows residents only, and proof of residency will be required.

Once registered, hunters can pick up a goody bag with the first clue – as well as treats and games – at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre on Harris Road.

The rest of the clues will be posted on the city’s website starting March 30.

Once sleuths have figured out all nine clues, they can send answers to events@pittmeadows.ca for a chance to win a prize.

Draws will take place on Wednesday, April 7 and winners will be notified.

The city will also be releasing an assortment of colouring sheets, and other craft ideas at the beginning of April, as part of the festivities.

Happy hunting!

Pitt Meadows

