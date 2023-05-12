City of Pitt Meadows opens Harris Road spray park early

Park will open on Saturday, as heat wave hits Lower Mainland

The Harris Road Spray Park in Pitt Meadows opens Saturday. (City of Pitt Meadows Facebook/Special to The News)

With a scorching hot weekend forecast, the City of Pitt Meadows has opened its Harris Road Spray Park early.

The park will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. starting Saturday, May 13. The spray park will be open daily until September, weather permitting.

The Harris Road Outdoor Pool will open as scheduled on July 1.

Parents and caregivers are reminded to be prepared with hand sanitizer, drinking water, hats, sunscreen or clothing for sun protection. Children must be supervised at all times.

For updates and information on Harris Road Spray Park and the Harris Road Outdoor Pool visit www.pittmeadows.ca/spraypark

The City of Maple Ridge also announced its spray parks will be open early, with temperatures forecast to be well over 30C this weekend.

