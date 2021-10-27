City of Pitt Meadows seeking artwork for its Christmas card

The submission could be any two-dimensional artwork such as photo, acrylic art or even ink artwork. (The NEWS/files)

City of Pitt Meadows is seeking out artists to showcase an art piece for their Christmas card.

The city has opened up a platform for artists to showcase their talents by seeking festive theme photos for the city’s Christmas card. The city doesn’t require new or latest artwork for this and could be in any 2D medium such as photograph, painting, ink work etc.

Each artist will get to submit four options and the participating artist will need to be a Pitt Meadows resident.

“Do you have a festive holiday/winter themed image that would look great on a Christmas card? We are looking for submissions for our 2021 holiday card cover!” said the city.

While this is not a commissioned project, the city will provide compensation will be provided in line with CARFAC recommended artists fees for printed reproduction.

The deadline to submit artwork is Nov. 1 and people can email their submissions and any questions to artsandculture@pittmeadows.ca.