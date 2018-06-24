Traffic along Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS/files)

City of Pitt Meadows seeks public input on transporation

Open house to be held June 25

An open house is being held in Pitt Meadows to receive feedback from the public on future transporation in the city.

Feedback is being sought from those who walk, cycle, drive, take public transportation or simply live near major transportation routes or rail lines.

Information gleaned from the meeting will be shared with relevant organizations to be considered along with technical and financial information as various initiatives are advanced through planning and development.

Representatives from the City along with TransLink, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Canadian Pacific and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be in attendance.

The open house takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 25 at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall, 12460 Harris Road.

To provide feedback or attend a small group meeting to be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. instead, email transportationengagement@pittmeadows.bc.ca to RSVP as space is limited.

Feedback forms can also be filled out at haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca.

Comments will be collected until July 13.

