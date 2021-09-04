City of Pitt Meadows to host free FireSmart workshops for residents in September

City of Pitt Meadows will be hosting free FireSmart workshops this September, October and November.

The workshops will be held to help community members learn how a wildfire in Pitt Meadows could potentially affect their homes, including some steps they can take to prevent wildfire and mitigate damage to their property. The first FireSmart workshop will be held on Sept. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. The next two workshops are slated for Oct. 18 and Nov. 20.

According to Carolyn Baldrige of the city, the FireSmart workshops give people a better understanding of the fire risks to proprieties and more importantly outline the steps people could follow to reduce destruction, should a wildfire occur. Some of the information that the instructor will share is on how to reduce the risk of wildfire, the best types of trees to plant, managing debris around the perimeter of the house and the importance of lawn maintenance.

To register for the free event, people can contact emo@pittmeadows.ca or 604.460.6713.

“With the FireSmart Program, residents have the opportunity to obtain a wildfire risk assessment performed on their property. Alternatively, this information can be provided so that they can do it themselves. There is no obligation to have a risk assessment done,” she said.

For a limited time, the City has a FireSmart crew on hand to assist in mitigation in reducing the risks and is limited to seniors 55 years and older, people with limited mobility or vulnerable populations who cannot undertake mitigation activities themselves. Baldrige noted that this part of the program is booking up fast and urged those interested to book early.

To call for mitigation, people can contact: 604.803.3804 or email, jsingh@pittmeadows.ca.

More information about FireSmart can be found here: pittmeadows.ca/firesmart

