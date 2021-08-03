City seeking residents’ help in keeping boulevards green

Residents will be able to get slow-release watering bags, two per household, for $10 per bag. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

The City of Maple Ridge is asking residents to help keep the boulevards and streets green this summer.

The city is asking residents to consider buying the slow-release watering bags from them, to water the street trees.

“During the stretches of hot weather, we would greatly appreciate your help ensuring the survival of street trees in the community – especially the young ones that are most vulnerable! It is beneficial that they receive 15 gallons of water twice a week. We ask for your assistance in watering the trees in the boulevard bordering your home or business,” says the city’s website.

The slow-release watering bags are available at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre for $10 per bag.

The city also suggests a few other methods to keep trees watered during the dry weather such as leaving a slow trickle from a garden hose for four hours before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m., adding a deep root watering attachment available at nurseries, having a five-gallon pail with holes drilled in the bottom to be set under the trees for slow watering, and adding a ring of mulch around the trees to keep water in.

ALSO READ: Hot Summer Nights are back in Maple Ridge

ALSO READ: Walk, eat, get lost in this edible maze in Maple Ridge