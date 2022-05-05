Classic cars wanted for Maple Ridge school’s dry grad fundraiser

A 1929 Ford pick-up truck owned by Dan Dunlop at a previous MRSS Show and Shine. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Students at Maple Ridge Secondary School are bringing back the annual Show and Shine to raise money for their dry grad this year.

The event will feature a display of classic cars, a concession, raffles, a silent auction, and live music.

“We are looking for not only people to come and showcase their vehicles. We are also looking for the public to visit this free event, vote for their favourite vehicles, stroll the various vendors, and enjoy a BBQ lunch,” said chef instructor at the school Trevor Randle.

Dry grad is an alcohol free celebration in honour of students graduating high school.

Randle is still looking for vendors, sponsors, and vehicles for display.

To book a vendor space is a $25 donation and there is a minimum donation of $15 per vehicle to be a part of the show.

The Show and Shine has been taking place for about a decade – the dry grad for about 30 years.

In 2018 more than 120 vehicles were on display at the event.

The MRSS Show and Shine Dry Grad Fundraiser takes place from 10-3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, at 21911 122 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

For more information call 604-463-4175.

