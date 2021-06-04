Maple Ridge video of bald eagle evading dive bombing crows goes viral

John Miller came upon the avian altercation while stopped at a traffic light

John Miller took a video of this eagle being harassed by crows in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge man’s video of an eagle coming under attack by a murder of crows went viral.

John Miller was at a traffic stop on Lougheed Highway and Abernethy Way on Tuesday, May 25, when he looked out his car window to see a bald eagle standing on the grassy median, a few feet away.

Ensuring it was safe to do so, Miller whipped out his phone and started filming the rare sight.

Within moments, the large bird was being dive bombed by ‘eight to 10’ crows.

“They were just going nuts,” he said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

READ MORE: Maple Ridge woman upset at anonymous complaint about pet goats

When chicks are in danger, crows are known to attack an eagle, but Miller said he could not see any evidence of nests nearby.

“I even looked to see if the eagle had anything in its talons, but it was just standing there,” he said.

With its head on a swivel, the eagle ducked and dodged a number of close calls.

Thinking the footage was unique, Miller uploaded the video to the Vancouver sub-Reddit on reddit.com under his username Barrax24.

As of publication, it has been viewed more than 1,000 times, and has 115 comments.

“I was not expecting it to blow up,” he said. “This is definitely the best thing I’ve ever posted.”

Animalsmaple ridge