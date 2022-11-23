Clothing Freecyle for those in need in Maple Ridge

The Kiwanis Club will be providing snacks and refreshments. (Special to The News)

The HIVE Neighbourhood Centre is holding their 12th annual winter Children’s Freecycle this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the gymnasium at Eric Langton Elementary will be filled with clean, gently-used children’s clothing that will be free for families in need in the community.

“This event makes perfect sense. Many families in the community are looking for somewhere to pass along the clothing their children have outgrown. So often, children outgrow their clothing before it is hardly worn. This event helps to keep clothing out of landfills and in the community,” explained Elaine Yamamoto, coordinator of the Hive Neighbourhood Centre.

“None of the donations are ever sold. Any remaining clothing is donated to organizations that will give it directly to families in need,“ she added.

The HIVE has held 22 Children’s Clothing Freecycle events – one in the spring as well – and there are community sponsors to help make it more than just about coming to get new outfits. The Kiwanis Club has served free hotdogs, drinks and snacks at every one of the events.

READ MORE: New gardening group in Maple Ridge to help with local food security

ALSO: Registration season starts for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Children’s Freecycles are traditionally scheduled for the fourth Saturday of May and November so that families can plan their clothing purchases accordingly, noted Yamamoto.

The winter freecycle will take place from 11-2 p.m. this Saturday at Eric Langton Elementary, 12138 Edge St, Maple Ridge.

The spring Clothing Freecycle is already scheduled for Saturday May 27, 2023.

Anyone wanting to get involved can contact Yamamoto at 604 306-0627.

maple ridgePitt Meadows