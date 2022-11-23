The Kiwanis Club will be providing snacks and refreshments. (Special to The News)

The Kiwanis Club will be providing snacks and refreshments. (Special to The News)

Clothing Freecyle for those in need in Maple Ridge

The HIVE Neighbourhood Centre 12th annual winter event this weekend

The HIVE Neighbourhood Centre is holding their 12th annual winter Children’s Freecycle this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the gymnasium at Eric Langton Elementary will be filled with clean, gently-used children’s clothing that will be free for families in need in the community.

“This event makes perfect sense. Many families in the community are looking for somewhere to pass along the clothing their children have outgrown. So often, children outgrow their clothing before it is hardly worn. This event helps to keep clothing out of landfills and in the community,” explained Elaine Yamamoto, coordinator of the Hive Neighbourhood Centre.

“None of the donations are ever sold. Any remaining clothing is donated to organizations that will give it directly to families in need,“ she added.

The HIVE has held 22 Children’s Clothing Freecycle events – one in the spring as well – and there are community sponsors to help make it more than just about coming to get new outfits. The Kiwanis Club has served free hotdogs, drinks and snacks at every one of the events.

READ MORE: New gardening group in Maple Ridge to help with local food security

ALSO: Registration season starts for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Children’s Freecycles are traditionally scheduled for the fourth Saturday of May and November so that families can plan their clothing purchases accordingly, noted Yamamoto.

The winter freecycle will take place from 11-2 p.m. this Saturday at Eric Langton Elementary, 12138 Edge St, Maple Ridge.

The spring Clothing Freecycle is already scheduled for Saturday May 27, 2023.

Anyone wanting to get involved can contact Yamamoto at 604 306-0627.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Salvation Army kettle campaign underway in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Next story
Artist in Residence wanted for Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Hang a decoration on the Tree of Memories at the Maple Ridge Cemetery. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Tree of Memories at Maple Ridge Cemetery

The Fern Crescent residency in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge website/Special to The News)
Artist in Residence wanted for Maple Ridge

The Hive Neighbourhood Centre is holding their 12th annual winter Children’s Freecycle. (Special to The News)
Clothing Freecyle for those in need in Maple Ridge

The CP Holiday Train in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country

Pop-up banner image