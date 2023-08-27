Clothing, non-perishables needed for Maple Ridge charity pop-up event

Items handed out to those in need in the community by the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society over the summer. (Non-Judgmental Recovery Society Facebook/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge charity is looking for donations of clothing and non-perishable food items for a pop-up event in the fall.

The Non-Judgmental Recovery Society will be hosting the event for those most in need in the community and is looking for donations of clothing; blankets; tarps; shoes; socks; water; candy; and non-perishable snack items.

Dena Jones, who founded the society with Jesse Sokol, said they are always looking for donations.

During the hot days of the summer the group were giving out care packages across the city.

In July and August they handed out 40 community care packs, 50 lunches, naloxone, and water on ice to those in need. In July they were also able to hand out flip flops and in August the special item was pepperoni sticks and cheese.

READ MORE: New Maple Ridge drug recovery society makes no judgment

ALSO: Maple Ridge recovery group driven to help drug users get rehab

Most recently the group has expanded into North Burnaby.

There is no date yet set for the pop-up event in the fall.

For anyone wishing to donate there are options for both delivery of items or pick-up.

The goal of the society is to support recovery from addiction through a holistic and non-judgmental approach to wellness from outreach and education to employment and housing.

To donate or for more information about the outreach program email: nonjudgmentalrecovery@gmail.com or go to: nonjudgmentalrecovery.org.