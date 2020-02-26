Clothing swap to help kangaroos hop

Fashion Fur Friends of Australia takes place this Saturday at Maple Ridge CEED Centre

Koala and kangaroo lovers from across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows can help out their favourite marsupials and get some stylish, gently-used threads in the process at Fashion Fur Friends Australia this Saturday.

The event will be a used clothing swap at Maple Ridge CEED Centre with all of the proceeds going to WIRES Wildlife Rescue, the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity in Australia.

Sarah Johnston of Plastic Battle, an environmental not-for-profit, is helping to organize the swap.

“What moved me to organize the event was seeing the catastrophic impact climate change is having around the world –and specifically in Australia – on the innocent wild animals,” she said.

“They don’t deserve to be experiencing such devastation at the hands of humanity.”

Hundreds of millions of animals have died in the 2019/ 2020 Australian bush fires with many more suffering injuries.

Johnston is hoping Maple Ridge can do its part for the critters down under.

“We have lots of clothing donations and a lot of awesome prizes that local businesses have donated for the raffles that we’re going to be doing,” she said.

Entry is $5 and will come with a ballot to place in one of the raffles.

Clothing will be $1 a piece.



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

