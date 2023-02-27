Coffee with a Cop is coming to the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre on Monday. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Coffee with a Cop at Maple Ridge seniors centre

Seniors invited to meet Ridge Meadows RCMP members on Monday

There will be a special seniors version of Coffee With a Cop in the coming week.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP will bring their social community outreach events to the Ridge Meadows Seniors Acvity Centre (12150 224th St.) this Monday, Feb. 27. The police officers will be there in the morning, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

“Make sure you tell your senior family members,” invites the RCMP.

These events, which are typically held once every few months, are a chance for people to sit down with the RCMP officers and staff in their community, and are intended to strengthen the bond between police officers and the public they serve.

