Coldest Night raising money for homeless in Maple Ridge

The Coldest Night of the Year walk offers glimpse into what it must feel like to live on the street

Walkers assemble outside of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries at last years Coldest Night of the Year event. (Contributed)

The Coldest Night of the Year walk is meant to show particpants what it’s like for someone living on the streets when temperatures dip below zero.

“The whole thing is like the experience, what it’s like to, you know, what it means to be out in the cold,” said Belinda Carlaw, fundraising coordinator for the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Carlaw has organized the 6th annual event, on Feb. 24. She says in addition to raising awareness about the plight of the homeless in the city, money raised goes towards helping “the hungry, the hurting and the homeless.”

Last year, about $18,000 was raised at the event. This year’s goal is $25,000, and so far 39 per cent of that goal has been reached.

Anyone wishing to walk must register for the event. The registration fee is $25, but is free for those under 10. After Feb. 19, registration goes up to $40. The fee is waived if for those 11 to 17 who raise a minimum of $75 and those 18 and older who raise a minimum of $150.

Participants can register individually or as a team. Each team will have a team leader who recruits walkers.

Registration can be done online or on the day of the event.

The event will start with registrations at 4 p.m. and at 5 p.m. there will be a welcoming speech by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare. The walk starts at 5:15 p.m. with walkers choosing between a two, five or 10-kilometre walk.

The routes will be well marked with route marshals and a bike safety team to make sure every participant is safe.

Following the walk there will be a chili dinner and live entertainment.

Already this year there are 60 walkers registered for the event. Carlaw would like to see that number grow.

“Usually there are quite a few people that sign up on event day and also there are a lot of people who do last minute sign ups,” Carlaw added.

“Last year there were just over 100 walkers and then we have quite a few volunteers as well.”

Carlaw is still looking for volunteers. She needs more route marshals, people to help with route sign up and also people to help out in the kitchen.

The national goal is $4,500,000 and $2,236,250 of that goal has been raised so far. To date there are 12,898 registered walkers and 2,783 teams at 121 locations across the country.

• To register for the walk or to volunteer, go to cnoy.org.