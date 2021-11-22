Community comes together to raise $9,000 for Noah Trulsen fundraiser

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey presenting a framed Noah Jersey to Noah’s family during the Noah Trulsen charity game. (Lorraine Trulsen/Special to The News)

The third annual Noah Trulsen Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser took place this November, and was an extremely successful event according to the organizers.

The fundraiser, organized in the name of late Maple Ridge hockey player Noah Trulsen, who died while playing a game in Langley, raised $9,000 during the event held on Nov. 13 at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge. Lorraine Trulsen, Noah’s mother and organizer of the fundraiser was thrilled by the success of the event.

”Entry to the game was by donation, and what a great crowd we had! The fundraiser was a huge success! There were many tears throughout the night, because we were so touched by the outpouring of support for us and love for Noah,” she said.

The day started with the charity game at 4:30 p.m. with all players wearing the new Noah jerseys. The jerseys were specially designed by Noah’s younger brother Matthew, also a hockey player, playing through the Dakota College at Bottineau in North Dakota, who flew down for the game.

The ceremonial puck drop saw five-year-old Ellie McIntosh taking the face off. McIntosh, who knew Noah as her uncle, came out as the seventh person and skated out with all the big guys for the warm-up. She even won the face-off with little assistance, said Lorraine.

“After we did the puck drop, Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey came out on the ice and presented Rick and I with Noah’s Ridge Meadows jersey in a frame. It made us both cry. What a beautiful gesture on their part to help us keep Noah’s memory alive,” she said.

During the game, the organizers also sold 50/50 tickets and did a draw at the end. Winners for the draw was the mother of Braden Visocchi, this year’s recipient of the Noah Trulsen Memorial Scholarship.

The game was followed by a dinner at the Golden Ears Winter club, for which the organizers sold 125 tickets. The event also included a silent auction which saw 30 auction items.

“Our purpose in life now is to honor Noah. As his parents, you hope that people never forget your child. Well, I can tell you that the love that was felt in that room that night, was all for Noah. We had a venue filled with people that love him and love us, and continue to support us in whatever we do in his memory,” Lorraine said.

Next year’s event will be held tentatively on Nov. 12.

Noah Trulsen charity game took place on Nov. 13 at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge. (Lorraine Trulsen/Special to The News)

