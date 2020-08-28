Community foundation gala and trivia nights on tap – from home

Maple Ridge residents invited to help fundraiser for the foundation with virtual events

Maple Ridge’s citizen of the year event has been unveiled, and organizers are calling it version 2.0.

Like the organization’s annual spring gala, the fall event will be going virtual, said Brenda Norrie, the foundation’s business relations manager, when unveiling the date and some initial details about the festivities.

RELATED: Virtual gala brings dinner to the door and money to locals in need

The annual fall fundraising event, which always features the citizen of the year awards presentation, is set to happen on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“Given the current pandemic, and the need for social distancing, we are unable to host an in-person event, as we have in years past,” Norrie said.

“But on the heals of our first, very successful virtual event, the Night-In Gala, we are pleased to announce our citizen of the year event will be brought to you in virtual fashion – from the comfort of your own home,” she said, noting 145 participated in the June event that raised $30,000 for the cause.

The fall gala typically sees about 250 people gather at the Meadow Gardens Golf Course, helping raise in the neighbourhood of $35,000 for the foundation. This time out, she’s still hoping that 200-plus people will virtually attend.

“We have many new residents in Maple Ridge that we’d love to see join us,” Norrie said.

“This citizen of the year virtual event will not disappoint, with award presentations and entertainment just as you would see at our in-person event,” she elaborated.

For instance, the event will see awards presented to three deserving Maple Ridge individuals, Norrie said – a youth, someone under 40, and one recipient of the lifetime achievement award. As well, it will include silent and live auctions, as well as interactive activities.

Why is it so important for people to still help out? Norrie offered some thoughts: “During this difficult time, our non-profit organizations and our citizens are more in need than ever. Loss of income, loss of usual social activities, and the restriction of support of friends and family for people with medical/health issues are just some of the ways that our citizens are experiencing difficulties,” she said.

“Our foundation continues to raise funds so that we can support our residents now more than ever. Without the attendance at our fundraising events, we’re not able to grant funds to those in our community that need it. Our fundraising events allow our residents to help us build a better, stronger, more resilient community, together,” Norrie said, noting that moeny from their golf tournament and the foundation dinner will go to support their programs, including a granting program for charitable organizations.

“This is a fantastic way for Maple Ridge to support their community in a small way. By attending this fundraising event, our community is collectively working together to support those that need our help, one dollar at a time. The bonus is that we all get to have fun doing it,” she said.

Tickets are already on sale on the community foundation website at mrcf.ca, or can be booked by calling 604-466-3312.

.

TRIVIA NIGHT ON SEPT. 10

In the meantime, the community foundation is gearing up for its next trivia challenge.

Each month, the foundation hosts a family-friendly online trivia night in an effort to raise funds and keep the community connected, Norrie said.

The next trivia night – community challenge #9 – is set for Thursday, Sept. 10, with a start time of 8 p.m.

“Challenge your friends, family, colleagues, and neighbours to a friendly game, while raising funds for the community foundation,” she said.

“Come and have some fun and help us help Maple Ridge. Because we’re building a better community – together.”

Since 2000, the foundation has granted more than $800,000 to local non-profits who serve the Maple Ridge community and its residents.

“Our trivia night fundraisers help us continue this important work,” Norrie concluded, noting there are prizes up for grabs.

This time out, the trivia night has a “Friends” theme. Tickets – at $10 each – are available online through the challenge website.

.

____________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

fundraisermaple ridge