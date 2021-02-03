Two fundraisers to aid Kathryn Byer, pictured with five-year-old daughter, Zoey, have gained great support. (Facebook)

Community steps up for Maple Ridge mom battling cancer

Single mother, Kathryn Byer, is undergoing cancer treatment for the second time in two years

A community of compassionate people are making things easier for a single mother from Maple Ridge who is fighting for her life.

Kathryn Byer, 32, is battling cancer for the second time in two years.

She discovered she had cervical cancer in January 2020, and beat it into remission, only to discover on Christmas Eve the disease had spread.

Currently, Byer is undergoing chemotherapy to treat Stage 4 lung cancer.

Friends of hers, wanting to remove some stress, so she is able to devote as much energy to getting better as possible, started fundraisers.

A Meal Train was started by Karly Sanderson, who met Byer at a birth group, when they were both pregnant with their daughters.

The fundraiser allows donors to pick a meal time from a number of options, and deliver a tasty, home-cooked meal to Byer and her five-year-old daughter, Zoey.

“We’ve done it every second day starting [Wednesday, Feb. 3], all way until the end of May when her treatment is over,” Sanderson said.

“The community has been amazing,” she added. “We’re almost filled all the way up.”

Friends are family are pitching in, but Byer’s case received a lot of attention when it was shared by a popular Facebook parent group, Moms Gone Wild.

I have some really unfortunate news to share. 💔

Last year, MGW helped support Kathryn, a local single mother who was…

Posted by Moms Gone Wild on Friday, January 29, 2021

A successful GoFundMe has also been underway since Saturday (Jan. 30).

In the three days it has been active, $21,465 of the $30,000 goal has been donated.

Sanderson said Byer is very appreciative for all the help.

“She’s pretty out of it right now, but she’s doing her best, and she grateful that everybody’s taking care of everything for her.”

Cancercharitymaple ridge

Two fundraisers to aid Kathryn Byer, pictured with five-year-old daughter, Zoey, have gained great support. (Facebook)
