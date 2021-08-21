Community will get to enjoy Moana this Saturday

Kids will get a chance to enjoy songs like “How far I’ll go” and “You’re welcome” this weekend, with the viewing of the popular kids movie, Moana.
The drive-in movie night on Aug. 21 at the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot, will feature the Disney movie at 9:30 p.m.
Next feature will be for the movie, Godzilla vs. Kong.
The tickets for the drive-in movies, which take place at , at 23588 Jim Robson Way, are $10.
The last movie night will be on Sept. 4.
To register, see https://www.mapleridge.ca/2500/Register-for-Drive-In-Movies
