Community will get to enjoy Moana this Saturday

One of the last three movie nights of the season

Participants wait for a drive-in movie to begin at the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Kids will get a chance to enjoy songs like “How far I’ll go” and “You’re welcome” this weekend, with the viewing of the popular kids movie, Moana.

The drive-in movie night on Aug. 21 at the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot, will feature the Disney movie at 9:30 p.m.

Next feature will be for the movie, Godzilla vs. Kong.

The tickets for the drive-in movies, which take place at , at 23588 Jim Robson Way, are $10.

The last movie night will be on Sept. 4.

To register, see https://www.mapleridge.ca/2500/Register-for-Drive-In-Movies

