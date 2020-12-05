Concert in support Salvation Army Christmas kettles in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Home for Christmas is being put on by the Rotary Club of Haney

Local musician Peter Tam is hosting and performing in Home for Christmas, a fundraiser for the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries annual kettle campaign. (Contributed)

A virtual Christmas concert like no other is being held in support of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries’ annual Christmas kettle campaign.

Local musician Peter Tam will be hosting and performing in the concert called Home for Christmas, along with other local celebrities including: Bruce Coughlan of Tiller’s Folly; Cherelle Jardine and Marc Gladstone of Stone Poets; and Robert Campbell and Cailin Green of Campbell and Green.

The concert is being put on by the Rotary Club of Haney to continue their tradition of supporting the kettle drive.

“Virtual concert opens new opportunities for me in the U.K.,” said Tam who is inviting Bella Di Mano, an emerging singer from the London area, to join them.

Agneta Eikelenboom will also be a special guest.

The Salvation Army kicked off their Christmas kettle campaign on Nov. 20.

The campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization and all funds raised will go towards community programs like: community meals; Sonia’s Cradle, that provides families in need with baby necessities; emergency food hampers; the school lunch bag program; and back-to-school supplies.

Kettles will be outside Staples and London Drugs in Maple Ridge, and the Save On Foods locations at 203 Street and Lougheed Highway and at 227 Street and Lougheed Highway.

This year each kettle volunteer will be wearing personal protective equipment, there will be tap machines for contactless donations, physical distancing will be enforced, Lysol wipes will be used to sanitize equipment and there will be special covers for the point-of-sale machines.

Last year the campaign raised $80,000 locally, and Amelia Norrie, fundraising coordinator with the Ridge Meadows Ministries of the Salvation Army, is hoping they can do the same this year as well.

The national fundraising goal of the kettle campaign is $23 million this year.

Tickets for the two hour concert are $15 each.

Home for Christmas will be streamed on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

For more information about Home for Christmas check out the Facebook page, call 604 612 0030, or email givehope@saridgemeadows.com.

To buy tickets go to eventbrite.com.



