Concert takes on the eerie melodies of Halloween horrors

Members of the Maple Ridge secondary concert band during the MRSS Holiday Special virtual concert in 2020. (MRSS/Special to The News)

Music lovers who enjoy the horrors of Halloween are invited to a concert featuring spooky movie favourites.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller will open the show called MRSS Bands and The Tale of the Haunted Cinema and will be followed by music from popular horror flicks.

A medley of music from the films Saw, Scream, IT, and Halloween will be performed. Additional pieces will include themes from The Addams Family, Ghostbusters, Harry Potter, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Music will be performed by the Maple Ridge secondary intermediate concert band and the senior wind ensemble – a combined effort of 35 students who have been preparing for the concert since the beginning of the school year.

The audience will be limited to 250 people, or 50 per cent capacity, and the family of performers will be given priority, said band director Brian Weingartner.

However, Weingartner expects room for around 100-150 additional people.

As this is a school related event, there will not be a vaccine check at the door, noted Weingartner.

However audience members must pass a health check upon entrance, sign in at the door, wear masks at all times, and maintain social distancing while in the school and in the seats to watch the show. The school’s admin team will be assisting with this, he said.

The show will be recorded, for those who can’t make it, and will be uploaded at a later date.

“There is no ticket fee for this concert, but we will gratefully accept any monetary donations towards our Band Program upon entry if able,” added Weingartner.

MRSS Bands and The Tale of the Haunted Cinema takes place Friday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. in the big gym at Maple Ridge Secondary School, 21911 122 Avenue. Entry to the show is through the west gym entrance only.

“This is our first show with a live audience since March 2020, and we are incredibly thrilled to bring live music ‘back to life’ for this thrilling Halloween concert,” Weingartner enthused.

