Concerts raise hundreds of dollars for Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society now has hundreds of more dollars to provide some much-needed support to hospice patients and their loved ones, thanks to the sweet sounds of the summer concert series that took place last weekend.

Derek Barnett, who was one of the four local entertainers that performed at the event, explained that people really seemed to enjoy the two concerts that were held on Saturday at the Albion Community Centre.

Entry to the outdoor concerts was by donation, which Barnett said resulted in a pretty successful event.

“In the end, with help from our sponsors for this year – Solucore elevator consultants, Metro ATTA Elevator Ltd., Taxway, and Minuteman Press – we came out with just over $700,” said Barnett.

Before the event, Barnett said it was uncertain whether or not the concert series would become an annual thing for the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society. And he said that even now, the decision to do it again next year is still up in the air.

“It’s yet to be decided, but we hope so if we can get some backers on board to help cover the cost,” he said.

The next major fundraising event for the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society will be the Oktoberfest celebration happening on Oct. 20.

