Connect with nature at Art Adventures event downtown Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Artists in Residence, Taryn Hubbard, left, and Aaron S. Moran, at the Haney Residence, will be leading a Culture Days activity on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Memorial Peace Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The Haney Artists in Residence are inviting the public to help them create outdoor artworks this weekend in Memorial Peace Park.

Participants will explore colours, shape, and patterns – and line their work with flowers during the event called Art Adventures.

People of any age or ability are welcome to take part in the activity led by artists Aaron S. Moran and Taryn Hubbard, that encourages developing new ways of connecting with natural materials.

Currently there are four Artists in Residence with the City of Maple Ridge. Natali Leduc began a three-year residency at the Fern Crescent location in the summer of 2019 and Manuel Axel Strain began a one year studio residency at the Greg Moore Youth Centre Studio.

The Haney residency was take up by Moran and Hubbard in 2020.

The purpose of Artists in Residence is to develop a body of work that engages the public on themes and topics of interest to the community – and that includes leading activities at the residency location, as well as in public facilities, parks and schools.

Moran is an award-winning artist whose sculptures, site-specific work, and photography have been exhibited both locally and internationally.

Hubbard is a writer who has a full-length poetry collection called Desire Path – with a focus on Surrey. She has led creative writing workshops with teachers and students at Surrey Schools and co-founded the South of Fraser Inter-Arts Collective, where she managed community arts programs, including budgets, grants and volunteers.

Art Adventures is set to take place on the bandstand during the Haney Farmers Market from 9-2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 8 in the park along 224 Street between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Culture Days is a national celebration of arts and culture that takes place at the end of each September, where people can participate in hands-on activities or go behind-the-scenes at free events that emphasize the importance of arts and culture in communities.

The celebration first took place in 2010 and was started by the Canadian Arts Summit, a group made up of some of the country’s largest arts organizations. It was inspired by the success of Québec’s Journées de la culture weekend.

Culture Days runs until Sunday, Oct. 16.

For more information about Culture Days and local events taking place go to culturedays.ca/en.

